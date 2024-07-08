VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

