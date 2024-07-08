Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.48 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

