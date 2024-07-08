StockNews.com Downgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $117.73 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

