Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

ALLT stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

