Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -265.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

