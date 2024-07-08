Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 4.5 %

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $8.90.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.