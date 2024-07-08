Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

