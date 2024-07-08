Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
