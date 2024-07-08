Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.