Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

