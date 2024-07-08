Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
