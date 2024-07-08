StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

