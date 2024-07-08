Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth $954,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

