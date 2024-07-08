Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.