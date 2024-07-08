StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

