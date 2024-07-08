BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.09 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

