Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

MCBC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.