Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT at $61.13

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th.

ARVN opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

