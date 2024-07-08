Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $590.47

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

MCK stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.