Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $35.64

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
