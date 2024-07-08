Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $60.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,152,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

