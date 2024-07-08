Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $4.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Torrid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CURV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid Trading Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $826.45 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.