Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $4.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Torrid Trading Up 1.5 %
Torrid stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $826.45 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
