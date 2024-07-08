OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $33.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 101.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 130.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

