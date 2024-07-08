Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) versus Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Head to Head Survey

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captivision and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 5.93 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 24.40 -$229.51 million ($1.56) -1.23

Captivision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,446.65% N/A -94.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Captivision and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Captivision and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 151.74%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Captivision.

Volatility and Risk

Captivision has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Captivision on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

