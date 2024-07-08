Reviewing United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.94 $234.20 million $3.72 14.44 Xponential Fitness $327.49 million 2.40 -$17.48 million ($0.57) -28.68

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Parks & Resorts and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 2 3 0 2.33 Xponential Fitness 0 3 6 2 2.91

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $63.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $21.05, indicating a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23% Xponential Fitness 1.90% -7.65% 2.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.8% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats United Parks & Resorts on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. Xponential Fitness, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

