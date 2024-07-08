Head to Head Survey: Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 107.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 53.82% 14.32% 3.20% Lument Finance Trust 16.43% 12.59% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $2.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $570.95 million 1.79 $145.21 million $1.32 9.48 Lument Finance Trust $33.52 million 3.82 $19.72 million $0.32 7.66

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Lument Finance Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

