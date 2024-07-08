Comparing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 2.55 $6.93 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $68.18 million 3.30 $20.58 million $2.79 11.39

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18% Semler Scientific 32.92% 30.36% 27.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.