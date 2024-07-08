Critical Contrast: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) vs. U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U Power and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $2.78 million 1.35 -$2.72 million N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

Analyst Recommendations

U Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Zenix Auto International.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U Power and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

U Power has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Summary

U Power beats China Zenix Auto International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

