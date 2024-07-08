Brokerages Set Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Target Price at $53.75

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODD. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

ODD opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 80.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

