Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80,581 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.