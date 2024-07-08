Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $88.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

