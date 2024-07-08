Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Price Target at C$11.71

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVO

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.