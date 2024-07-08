FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $39.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

