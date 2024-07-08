Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $55.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,992,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

Q2 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

