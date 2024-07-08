NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.11 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

