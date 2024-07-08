Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$15.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$12.63 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$14.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

