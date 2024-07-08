Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price at $32.93

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Insider Activity at Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $3,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.