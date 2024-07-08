Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price at $32.93

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.93.
CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on CFLT
Insider Activity at Confluent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $3,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.