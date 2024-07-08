Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WH stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

