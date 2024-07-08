CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $101.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

