G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $27.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

