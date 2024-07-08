Head to Head Contrast: Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) vs. APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Environmental Service Professionals and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profitability

APi Group has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%. Given APi Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and APi Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APi Group $6.93 billion 1.46 $153.00 million ($2.15) -17.16

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Summary

APi Group beats Environmental Service Professionals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

