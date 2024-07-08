Analyzing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Materials and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 6 19 0 2.76 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $221.84, suggesting a potential downside of 8.55%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $26.52 billion 7.57 $6.86 billion $8.70 27.88 Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.08 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Materials and Nano Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.57% 41.22% 22.18% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.