Comparing Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Slam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.41 billion 1.16 $223.84 million $1.37 10.55 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million $0.11 101.00

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than Slam. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Slam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 10.40% 14.20% 7.15% Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats Slam on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. It also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans, mobilnet, and roaming; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, and servers and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, the company offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services. Further, it provides enterprise solutions consisting of connectivity solutions, hybrid infrastructure, security, and business services. Additionally, the company offers system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications. It provides its services under the Telekom brand. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

