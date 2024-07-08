Financial Contrast: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -58.84% -54.46% -28.64% NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Polar Power and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and NeoVolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $15.29 million 0.38 -$6.55 million ($0.53) -0.85 NeoVolta $2.79 million 28.14 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -39.33

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polar Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Polar Power beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power



Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About NeoVolta



NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

