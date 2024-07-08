Head-To-Head Comparison: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -60.82%

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -0.01 Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 14.94 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Gulfport Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.