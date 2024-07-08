Critical Survey: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Artivion and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 173.50%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Artivion.

This table compares Artivion and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -2.61% 3.64% 1.32% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artivion and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $368.21 million 2.86 -$30.69 million ($0.24) -105.29 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 11.48 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.39

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artivion beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It offers E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, a stent graft system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

