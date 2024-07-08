Critical Survey: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 15.78% 5.44% 2.18% Centerspace -2.38% -0.73% -0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $834.00 million 3.30 $148.71 million $1.22 21.29 Centerspace $261.31 million 3.88 $41.97 million ($0.80) -85.02

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13 Centerspace 0 3 3 0 2.50

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $67.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Highwoods Properties pays out 163.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Centerspace on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

