Reviewing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 24.96% 12.89% 1.44% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.24 $157.06 million $1.61 8.52 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

