European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $16.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Performance

European Wax Center stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 360,006 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 199,071 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.