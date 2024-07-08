Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ROKU opened at $62.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

