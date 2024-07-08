Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $54.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Biohaven stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. Biohaven has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Biohaven by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

