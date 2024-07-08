Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $6.93

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

Institutional Trading of Geron

In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 999.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth about $5,054,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

(Get Free Report

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

