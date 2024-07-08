Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $24.57

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

